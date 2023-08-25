Wealth Alliance Makes New $235,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,604 shares of company stock worth $13,088,354. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

