Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 495 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $503.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

