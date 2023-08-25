Wealth Alliance Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

