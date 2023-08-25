Wealth Alliance Purchases Shares of 3,153 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

