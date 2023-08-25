Wealth Alliance Sells 5,948 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.97 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.25, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

