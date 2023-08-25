Wealth Alliance Takes $237,000 Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Globant by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.85.

GLOB opened at $186.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $232.19.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

