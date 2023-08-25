Wealth Alliance Trims Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CRH were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,014.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.