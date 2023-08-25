Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WB. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Weibo stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.55. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 527,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 74,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

