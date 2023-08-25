Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

WB stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Weibo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 46,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,021,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Weibo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,963,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after buying an additional 174,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

