Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Lowered to $14.60 at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HSBC from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.94.

Weibo stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weibo has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 16.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

