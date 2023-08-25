Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $280.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $224.87 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.32, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

