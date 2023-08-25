Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading Down 10%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 139,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 30,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Western Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$98.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

Western Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.