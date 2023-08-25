WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $15.55 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and $8.68 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00248131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003782 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

