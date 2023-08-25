William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

