Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $170.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

