Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
NYSE WSM opened at $139.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $170.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
