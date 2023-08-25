Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $139.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $170.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.