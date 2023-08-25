Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Issues Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $139.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.20. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $170.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.65.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 172.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

