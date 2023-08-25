Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
WSM opened at $139.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $170.76.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The Leading Emerging Markets For Market-Beating Gains in 2024
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.