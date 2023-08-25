Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $139.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $170.76.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

