Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $139.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $170.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

