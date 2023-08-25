Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $252.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $224.87 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average is $205.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.32, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

