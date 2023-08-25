Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Workday Stock Down 2.3 %

WDAY stock opened at $224.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.45. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,729 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $246.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.47.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

