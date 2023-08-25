Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

WDAY opened at $224.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -218.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

