Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Declares Final Dividend of $0.25

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.
Worley Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Worley Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Mortgage Companies To Watch On Rising Home Sales
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Tailwinds That Will Soon Have Super Micro Computer At New Highs
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.