Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTDR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

