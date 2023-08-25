Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $37.24 on Friday. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

