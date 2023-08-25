Zacks Research Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.37). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.97) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

