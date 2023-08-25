Zacks Research Weighs in on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

NYSE:IFF opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 110.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

