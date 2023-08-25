Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.