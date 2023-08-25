Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $506,690,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average is $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

