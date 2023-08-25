Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Zimtu Capital Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

