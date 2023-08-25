Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $66.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Zoom Video Communications traded as high as $68.67 and last traded at $68.43. Approximately 685,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,908,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.83.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $455,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,851.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,851.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.16 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

