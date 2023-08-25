Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $172.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.71.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 3.9 %

ZS stock opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.