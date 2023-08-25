Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 69.47% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zuora updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.21-0.23 EPS.
ZUO opened at $8.64 on Friday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $766,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $766,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $136,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,427.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,068 shares of company stock worth $1,605,535 over the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
