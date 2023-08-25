Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $428-433 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.69 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS.

ZUO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zuora has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 69.47% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $287,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,068 shares of company stock worth $1,605,535. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 546,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after buying an additional 343,054 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after buying an additional 233,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,242 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

