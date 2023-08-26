1,911 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $212.19 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $166.93 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.74.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

