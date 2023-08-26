20,335 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

