8,640 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,640 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Workday by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,393,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Workday by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.46.

Workday Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -493.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.