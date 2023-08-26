Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $62.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,276.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,913 shares in the company, valued at $35,243,841.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,276.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

