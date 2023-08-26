Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

AAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $63.09 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

