Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAP. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

