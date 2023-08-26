Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

NYSE WMS opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,800 shares of company stock worth $28,527,331. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,937,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

