Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.90. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

