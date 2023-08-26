Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,513,000 after buying an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,906 shares of company stock worth $175,253 and have sold 35,847 shares worth $3,464,699. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

