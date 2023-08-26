Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $57.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,603 shares of company stock worth $859,714 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.