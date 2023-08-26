Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,445 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 424.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

