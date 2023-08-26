Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,780,000 after buying an additional 2,386,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 424.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,979,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

