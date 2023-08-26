Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 140.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $134.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

