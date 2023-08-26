American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $172.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.88.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $158.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.68. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

