AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $63,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.4 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $179.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

