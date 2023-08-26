AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AME opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

